Aamir Khan makes Instagram debut on his 53rd birthday

Superstar Aamir Khan, who is currently in Jodhpur shooting for his film Thugs of Hindostan, has a special gift for his fans on his 53rd birthday. The actor has finally entered the world of Instagram on this special day.

Aamir Khan, who currently enjoys a massive following on Facebook and Twitter, joined Instagram on Tuesday. Aamir is expanding his digital presence and what better day to join the photo-sharing app than his 53rd birthday. Without any posts, Aamir has garnered over 238k followers in just a few hours. Aamir Khan has over 23 million followers on Twitter whereas he has 15 million likes on his Facebook page. Such is the unprecedented appeal of Aamir.

Ever since making his debut with Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, the actor has donned several hats including that of a director and producer. Some of his amazing work includes Andaz Apna Apna, Jo Jeeta Wahi Sikander, Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin, Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, Rangeela, Raja Hindustani, Sarfarosh, Lagaan, Dil Chahta Hai, 3 Idiots, PK and Dangal.

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan is busy shooting for Thugs of Hindostan at Mehrangarh Fort in Jodhpur. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh. Directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, the film is slated for Diwali 2018 release.