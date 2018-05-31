Aamir Khan joins 60th birthday celebrations of Mansoor Khan with Kiran Rao, Azad and Ira in Coonoor

Superstar Aamir Khan, who is celebrating 30 years in Bollywood with his debut film Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, celebrated the birthday of his debut director and cousin, Mansoor Khan. The actor took to Twitter to share pictures from the intimate celebration of his 60th birthday at Coonoor.

Attending the celebration with his wife Kiran Rao, daughter Ira Khan and son Azad, Aamir Khan had a joyous reunion with his first ever director for a film. He shared a couple of moments from the celebrations and wrote, “Celebrating Mansoor’s 60th.”

Recently the director-actor came together at the special screening of Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak marking the 30 years of the film. The film released on 29th April 1988 and gave Bollywood one of the finest actors of the Indian Film Industry. The film not only turned out to be a super hit at the box office but also one of the most loved films of the times.

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao continue to work towards Paani Foundation. On the work front, Aamir Khan will resume shooting for his forthcoming film, Thugs Of Hindostan. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif, and Fatima Sana Shaikh. It is being helmed by Vijay Krishna Acharya. Produced by Yash Raj Films, the film is slated to release in November 2018.