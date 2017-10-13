Aamir-Khan-hosts-SPECIAL-screening-of-Secret-Superstar-for-LK-Advani-in-Delhi!

Aamir Khan has been on a promotional spree for his next release and been touring multiple cities for the same. Recently the mega star visited Delhi for the promotions and while there Dangal actor organized a special screening of Secret Superstar for senior BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani and his family.

Says a source, “LK Advani graced the special screening of Secret Superstar with his daughter, Pratibha, and her friends. Aamir was seen warmly greeting the politician and his family at the screening. Usually, LK Advani does not watch a lot of films, but he had also seen Aamir’s previous two films Dangal and PK and had hailed both the films. The senior politician, along with attendees of the screening, loved the film very much and was unanimously praising Zaira Wasim for her powerful performance in the film. The film left everyone moved deeply as it struck chords with them, and as a result, Secret Superstar received a standing ovation at the special screening. LK Advani was seen discussing the film at length with Aamir post the film.”

Secret Superstar is creating immense buzz as the film is inching closer to release. The source adds, “The trailer of the film was appreciated by the audience. Secret Superstar is a film which brings out the inner superstar of a teenage girl (Zaira wasim) who is dreaming to become a singer and how she fulfils her dreams by keeping her identity hidden. Aamir plays the outrageous music director Shakti Kumaarr and will be seen sporting a weird hair do, funky beard and tight and blingy clothes in the film. The recently released song ‘Sexy Baliye’ has been loved by the masses and the standing ovation that Secret Superstar received at the private screening in Delhi for LK Advani and his family may be proof of the fact that the film can get the same emotional response when it releases across theatres in India and abroad next week.”

Produced by Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao, Secret Superstar is written and directed by Advait Chandan. The film will release on October 19