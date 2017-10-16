Bollywood Hungama
Aamir Khan enters Secret Superstar for only half hour

BySubhash K. Jha

Aamir Khan enters Secret Superstar for only half hour

The focus of interest in Aamir Khan’s new film Secret Superstar is not Aamir Khan. It is Zaira Wasim. Aamir enters the film halfway through the plot, just as he did in Taare Zameen Par, but according to preview audiences he has barely half an hour playing-time

A major film personality who saw the film at a special preview says Secret Superstar as another Taare ZameenPar. “Again Aamir plays a mentor guide and pupil. Last time he played saviour to a dyslexic boy. This time he’s saviour to an oppressed girl. Darsheel Safary wanted to be a painter. This girl wants to be a singer. In both Taare Zameen Par and Secret Superstar Aamir’s character is there to mentor the young protagonist.”

