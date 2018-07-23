Aamir Khan to be the chief guest at 5th edition of the Indian Screenwriters Conference

The 5th edition of the Indian Screenwriters Conference (ISC), the biennial event organized by the Screenwriters Association, will be held on August 1st, 2nd and 3rd, 2018 at the St. Andrew’s Auditorium, Bandra. The Chief-Guest of the inaugural session will be actor-producer-director Aamir Khan, while the reputed journalist and Padma Shri awardee Vinod Dua will deliver the Keynote Address. The theme of the conference this year ‘Where Mind Is Without Fear’ is focusing on the challenges facing Indian Screenwriters today.

The conference is expected to see a large number of screenwriters and established professionals from the film and TV industries, as well as the digital media. It will also provide a platform for networking to all its participants. Stimulating discussions and insightful sessions await the participants at 5ISC, with panelists and speakers who’re amongst the most respected and knowledgeable professionals from the entertainment and media industry.

Siddharth Roy Kapur, Akshat Verma, Somen Mishra, Amit Masurkar, Anjum Rajabali, Basharat Peer, Rima Das, Sumeet Vyas, Rajan Shahi, Vetrimaaram, Shridhar Raghavan, Swanand Kirkire, Kausar Munir and Varun Grover are some of the names who will engage in discussions as part of the various panels.

The Indian Screenwriters Conference was started with the idea of addressing issues concerning Indian screenwriters and lyricists, while also encouraging a dialogue on the surrounding social realities, within and outside the film and TV industries.