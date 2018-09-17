Yash Raj Films‘ forthcoming Diwali extravaganza Thugs of Hindostan will be the biggest release that Bollywood has ever seen. This mega-action film has achieved a casting coup in the history of Bollywood by bringing together two of the biggest icons of Hindi cinema Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan for the first time.

Today, YRF unveiled the logo of this action entertainer and announced the release date as November 8th, a national holiday. It looks like Aamir Khan will once again treat his fans on a holiday and it will be bigger than ever.

Earlier reports suggested that all the key characters of Thugs of Hindostan will be introduced through spectacular motion posters from Tuesday! “The first character poster will be out on Tuesday. Looks like Adi, Aamir and Viktor have finalised 6 motion posters featuring 6 key characters of the film. They are keeping this plan close to the chest and no one knows which character will be introduced first. They want to start building the curiosity of the audiences for the trailer through these motion posters. No one has seen the world of Thugs or the outstanding looks of the characters and this out of the box introduction will surely get the buzz on the film to go through the roof,” says a source close to the development.

Thugs of Hindostan also stars Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh. It has been directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya and promises to deliver a never-seen-before cinematic experience on the big screen this Diwali

