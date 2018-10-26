Aamir Khan – Amitabh Bachchan starrer Thugs of Hindostan cleared with UA certificate

Ever since the announcement of the Yash Raj Films venture Thugs of Hindostan, the project has been rather keenly anticipated. With an all-star cast of Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan accompanied by Fatima Sana Shaikh and Katrina Kaif, the film has been making news ever since it went on floors. If that wasn’t all, with the recent release of the film’s teaser and clips, the audience can’t hold their anticipation for this release. Well, now we hear that come Diwali, everyone in the family will be able to enjoy Thugs of Hindostan on the big screens since the film has been cleared with a ‘UA’ rating by the Censor Board of Film Certification.

Announcing the same Rohan Malhotra, who handles the distribution at YRF said, “I am pleased to inform that our movie Thugs of Hindostan has been cleared for public exhibition with a “UA” certificate by Censor Board of Film Certification, India.” If that wasn’t all, we also hear that being somewhat of a period drama, the film will in no way be a small one. In fact, the total run time of Thugs of Hindostan is said to be a staggering 2 hours 45 minutes. But given what we saw in the clips that were released, we are sure that the film will be an edge of the seat entertainer.