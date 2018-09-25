Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan starrer Thugs of Hindostan to have the biggest Tamil and Telugu release ever for a Bollywood film

Yash Raj Films mega action adventure, Thugs of Hindostan, will record another feat when it releases worldwide on November 8. The most awaited visual spectacle is being dubbed in Tamil and Telugu and it will also break the record of being the biggest ever release in these languages by a Bollywood film.

This larger than life, visually immersive extravaganza that boasts of jaw-dropping action sequences, achieved a casting coup by bringing together two of the icons of Hindi cinema Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan for the first time on big screen. So, right from the word go, YRF wanted to make this the biggest Bollywood film to come out of the industry. Aamir and Bachchan would be revealing this news about language dubs in an extremely innovative manner.

The two legends have shot a video featuring them as they announce the film’s release in Tamil and Telugu. The biggest attraction of the video is they will be seen speaking in these two languages to announce the news. The film, however, is not being dubbed by them. Renowned dubbing artists from the Tamil and Telugu industry have been roped in for the same.

An edge-of-the-seat adventure on the high seas, Thugs of Hindostan also co-stars Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh. Directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, the film is set to entertain audiences across age groups to a visual treat like never before when it releases on November 8th.