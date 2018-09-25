Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 25.09.2018 | 11:03 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Stree Paltan Sui Dhaaga - Made In India Pataakha Manmarziyaan Loveratri
follow us on

Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan starrer Thugs of Hindostan to have the biggest Tamil and Telugu release ever for a Bollywood film

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Yash Raj Films mega action adventure, Thugs of Hindostan, will record another feat when it releases worldwide on November 8. The most awaited visual spectacle is being dubbed in Tamil and Telugu and it will also break the record of being the biggest ever release in these languages by a Bollywood film.

Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan starrer Thugs of Hindostan to have the biggest Tamil and Telugu release ever for a Bollywood film

This larger than life, visually immersive extravaganza that boasts of jaw-dropping action sequences, achieved a casting coup by bringing together two of the icons of Hindi cinema  Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan for the first time on big screen. So, right from the word go, YRF wanted to make this the biggest Bollywood film to come out of the industry. Aamir and Bachchan would be revealing this news about language dubs in an extremely innovative manner.

The two legends have shot a video featuring them as they announce the film’s release in Tamil and Telugu. The biggest attraction of the video is they will be seen speaking in these two languages to announce the news. The film, however, is not being dubbed by them. Renowned dubbing artists from the Tamil and Telugu industry have been roped in for the same.

An edge-of-the-seat adventure on the high seas, Thugs of Hindostan also co-stars Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh. Directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, the film is set to entertain audiences across age groups to a visual treat like never before when it releases on November 8th.

Also Read: Thugs Of Hindostan poster LEAKED: Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif & Fatima Sana Shaikh look impressive

Tags : , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Bharat schedule for Salman Khan after…

Kerala Flood Relief: Kerala Minister…

SCOOP: Jimmy Sheirgill replaces Randeep…

KERALA FLOODS: Rana Daggubati, John Abraham,…

When Bigg Boss met Bigg Boss: Kamal Haasan…

SAAHO: Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor to shoot…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification