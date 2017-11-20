“There was a 99% chance of me getting molested” – Zareen Khan narrates her horror during Aksar 2 promotions

Zareen Khan has been out and about promoting her latest release Aksar 2 that hit screens on Friday last week. However, just after the film’s opening weekend in theatres, reports have surfaced of Zareen having almost been molested. Apart from this certain other reports too surfaced wherein the makers of the film termed Zareen as an ‘unprofessional’ actress. We caught up with Zareen Khan to get a clearer picture of what exactly happened on ground in Delhi and why she was so peeved with the makers of Aksar 2.

Talking about the entire incident right from the beginning Zareen Khan states, “While in Mumbai we were given a particular event flow that included the press conference in the morning followed by visits, and ending with a stop at a certain club where there would be dinner. Responding to this even before we left from Mumbai, we (my manager and me) made it clear that I will not be comfortable having dinner at the said place. Now, the thing here is that I was never informed that it was a commitment to the sponsors; instead it was presented as a choice. If that wasn’t enough they (producers of Aksar 2) even agreed saying that I can have dinner wherever I wanted to. However, once we finished the press conference, and the sponsor visits, we ended up at the club where an entire dinner table was being laid. So I was surprised and informed them that I was there only for the interactions and as informed I would not be there for dinner, so let us finish with the interactions and then you guys can go ahead with dinner while I head back to the hotel. But nobody really paid attention to what I was saying, and it looked really stupid that I was sitting there amongst them while they all were eating. Following this, beers came in and a drinking session started, in the meantime I was still waiting for the interactions to start while they continued behaving like my voice wasn’t reaching their ears. Only later they gave me a lame excuse that a cake that was to be cut was not there and that they were waiting for that to arrive. Despite all this, when the cake arrived we completed the promotions and answered the questions and left for the hotel, while my hair and makeup team were still there.”

Continuing her recital of the frightful evening, Zareen Khan continues, “My manager and I headed out to the car, and realized only when we got there that there were no keys to the car. Amidst all this there was a crowd that began to throng around. Now imagine two women standing in a crowd jostling for a photograph at 9.30 – 10 PM while waiting for a car with minimum security. Disturbingly none of my male co-stars or team members came down to see what was happening, nor did any of them have the basic courtesy to escort me till the car. But matters didn’t end there, later in the hotel Varun Bajaj came to my room and started shouting at me that I was unprofessional and that the sponsors have pulled out and started asking me who will pay for the damages and losses caused. I was surprised because I thought he would have come to apologise, so I asked him in return that if I had been molested or touched inappropriately in that crowd, of which there was like 99% chance of happening, what would have happened then?”

Concluding her explanation of the series of events, Zareen Khan signed off saying, “It was disheartening to see that despite being the only woman travelling with a team of men, none of them had the courtesy to assist.”