This 90s Ajay Devgn and Kajol song will return in Golmaal franchise

With many songs being rehashed for the Gen Y generation, it is not surprising to see filmmaker Rohit Shetty opting for a similar trend for his forthcoming comedy. One of the popular 90s chartbuster, ‘Neend Churayi Meri’ (Ishq) will be a part of the fourth instalment of the Golmaal franchise.

Interestingly, Ajay Devgn, who plays the lead in Golmaal Again, featured originally in the video of ‘Neend Churayi Meri’. In fact, the 1997 film has Ajay grooving to the track alongside his real life wife Kajol who plays one of the leading ladies in the film. The new version of the same will be composed by Amaal Mallik but details of the singers are yet to be revealed. From what we hear, the new version of the song will have Ajay Devgn shaking a leg to the number along with the rest of the cast of Golmaal Again.

Talking about the song, Amaal revealed that he is doing two songs for the film including the remake of ‘Neend Churayi Meri’ and also expressed his excitement for the opportunity. In fact, he termed it as a ‘tribute’ to his uncle Anu Malik who originally composed the song for Ishq. Calling it a great responsibility, he further asserted that there will be some changes in the new version wherein he will not include the original rap. He also added that he will retain the hook line but will include new verses suiting the mood of the new song.

Golmaal Again retains its old cast of Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade, Kunal Kemmu among others and it also stars Parineeti Chopra as the leading lady with Tabu in a prominent role. The makers are planning to release the film in the month of October this year but the date is yet to be locked.