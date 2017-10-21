5 people arrested after Deepika Padukone spoke out against destruction of Padmavati inspired rangoli

One of the highly anticipated films of the year is Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming magnum opus project Padmavati. The film has been in the headlines since it was announced as it is being made on a massive scale. But, soon the news took a drastic turn when the filmmaker was assaulted by Rajput Karni Sena and the film set was vandalized in Jaipur. Then, costumes and posters for the film were burnt in Kolhapur.

In the most recent news, artist Karan K’s spectacular rangoli inspired by Deepika Padukone‘s look from Padmavati was destroyed by a group of people shouting ‘Jai Shree Ram’ in Surat, Gujarat. Ahead of Diwali, the artist had put in hours of hard work to make the huge rangoli featuring Deepika at Rahul Raj Mall in Umra area. When the lead actress of Padmavati, Deepika Padukone, got the wind of the incident, she vented out her anger against the goons who destroyed the artist’s work. She even tweeted at I&B Minister Smriti Irani asking her to take action against them.

Now, according to the Surat police’s statements to the media, five people including four members of Karni Sena and one from Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) were arrested on Thursday, October 19, for allegedly vandalizing the rangoli. The reports suggested that the cops had registered a FIR against a group of people on October 16 for vandalizing a rangoli. The five arrested people have been identified as Vikramsinh Sekhawat, Shambhusinh Rathod, Narendra Chaudhary, Shailendra Rajput and Sanjaysinh Gohil. They have been arrested under various sections of the Indian Penal Code including 141, 149 (unlawful assembly), 451 (trespassing) and 427 (mischief causing damage).

The commissioner of police of Surat, Satish Sharma, spoke to the media and revealed that the five people were arrested and more are likely to be arrested soon based on the video footage that was recovered by police that showed 8-10 persons involved in the vandalism. He further added that the police will take strict action against such people and vandalism will not be allowed.

Apart from Deepika Padukone, the film stars Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor as Allaudin Khilji and Raja Ratan Singh, respectively. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Padmavati is scheduled to release on December 1, 2017.