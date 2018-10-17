Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 17.10.2018 | 9:38 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sui Dhaaga - Made In India AndhaDhun Pataakha LoveYatri Helicopter Eela Thugs of Hindostan
follow us on

20 Years of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai: Karan Johar revealed that Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was born two days after they completed ‘Koi Mil Gaya’ song shoot

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

It was a night to remember as the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai lead cast Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji and Kajol along with director Karan Johar reunited on the very special occasion of the 20th-anniversary celebration Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (KKHH). While many were in attendance to celebrate the glorious milestone, a lot of memories were revisited by the cast. One of the special memories whilst shooting the film was that Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s eldest son Aryan Khan was born during that time.

20 Years of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai: Karan Johar revealed that Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was born two days after they completed ‘Koi Mil Gaya’ song shoot

Remembering the shooting, Karan Johar was worried that if Gauri Khan delivered during the schedule, his whole schedule would go for a toss. He revealed, “Aryan was born right after ‘Koi Mil Gaya’ shooting. We finished on 10th of November and he was born on the 12th of November. The only thing I kept saying to Gauri was please don’t deliver otherwise my schedule will go for a toss. That was the one thing I kept praying for (laughs).”

The cast members including veteran actor Farida Jalal, Sana Saeed, Archana Puran Singh and Parzan Dastur were also in attendance.

The event saw all of Karan Johar’s close friends attend the grand celebration. From Kareena Kapoor Khan to Zoya Akhtar, Ayan Mukerji, Neha Dhupia, Abhishek Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Twinkle Khanna, Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra, rapper Badshah, Ananya Panday, Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, and Shashank Khaitan among many others came to celebrate the glorious journey.

Also Read: 20 Years of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai – Salman Khan says ‘love you’ to Shah Rukh Khan and reveals why he starred in Karan Johar’s directorial debut

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Box Office: Helicopter Eela Day 6 in overseas

China Box Office: Hichki collects 780k USD…

Box Office: Helicopter Eela Day 5 in overseas

Box Office: Helicopter Eela shows some…

China Box Office: Hichki collects USD 1.70…

Bigg Boss 12 Weekend Ka Vaar October 14:…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification