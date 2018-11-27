2.0: Did you know? Akshay Kumar REPLACED this international actor in the movie

Akshay Kumar has been pretty busy promoting the movie 2.0 as it is one of the most ambitious movies ever made in the history of Indian cinema. The VFX are to die for and it is interesting to note that Akshay Kumar has been roped in to play the villain in his first film with Rajinikanth! The movie is made in Hindi and Tamil and is a sequel to the hit Robot or Enthiran which starred Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. There are lot of hopes from this film as the makers have poured in a lot of money and resources to make sure the film has amazing, world-class VFX. Akshay has been promoting the movie really well to make sure that no stone is left unturned to make it a hit. While Akshay has donned the avatar of a larger than life villain and stunned us with his transformation, he was not the first choice to play the scary CROWMAN.

It was revealed by director Shankar that his first choice was the Terminator fame Arnold Schwarzenegger. He told media recently that the makers had thought of casting Arnold. They had talked and allotted dates also. But somehow things did not work out as the contracts of Hollywood and India are contradictory. So they thought of looking at a good cast from the Indian film industry. Shankar. He also said at a press conference, “Lyca (makers of 2.0) and Akshay were in talks for a remake of a film called Kathi in Hindi. Everyone told me to consider Akshay and I also thought it would be nice. I narrated the story to him and he said yes.”

That’s how he landed the part. 2.0 is releasing on November 29.

