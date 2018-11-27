Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 27.11.2018 | 9:57 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
2.0 Badhaai Ho Baazaar AndhaDhun Kedarnath Zero
follow us on

2.0 faces trouble – COAI files complaint against the Rajinikanth starrer for promoting anti-scientific attitude

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar are coming together for the first time in 2.0, which is said to be a sci-fi film that deals with the disadvantages of usage of cell phones. The film’s trailer, that released last month, featured Akshay speaking about how people using cell phones are criminal, indicating how the radiation affects birds and animals. Now, Cellular Operations Association of India aka COAI has filed a complaint against 2.0 makers for showcasing anti scientific attitude considering the subject of the film.

2.0 faces trouble – COAI files complaint against the Rajinikanth starrer for promoting anti-scientific attitude

If reports are to be believed, COAI has taken objection to the portrayal of how the radiation affects birds and animals. They have filed a complaint with the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting regarding the issue further calling it as a false depiction of cellular technology. Furthermore, they have also asked CBFC to reconsider the certification.

Well, we all know that 2.0 is only a couple of days away from its release and that the film will be releasing this week. Although the film has been given certification by the CBFC, these reports state that COAI has asked them to withdraw the same after they filed this complaint. If that wasn’t all, in the said complaint, they have also made a request wherein they have specified that the film shouldn’t be screened until the matter resolves and they receive a response.

By far, there hasn’t been any response from the 2.0 makers. As of now, fans are excitedly celebrating the arrival of Thalaiva aka Rajinikanth in theatres. Just two days, we had given you a glimpse of the celebrations that the fan clubs have planned for the South megastar before the release of 2.0. Moreover, the pre bookings of the film, which has been opened too has been receiving a good response.  We wonder if these issues will break the heart of fans who have been eagerly awaiting the release. 2.0 also stars Amy Jackson as the leading lady and is expected to hit the theatres on November 29.

Also Read: Akshay Kumar’s 2.0 sees huge traction in last 10 days, all set to be his biggest opener ever

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

2.0: Did you know? Akshay Kumar REPLACED…

Salim Khan to be felicitated at IFFI 2018

Rajinikanth to join Akshay Kumar during…

Rajinikanth fans start off the 2.0…

Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan commence work…

Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar fanclubs…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification