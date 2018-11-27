2.0 faces trouble – COAI files complaint against the Rajinikanth starrer for promoting anti-scientific attitude

Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar are coming together for the first time in 2.0, which is said to be a sci-fi film that deals with the disadvantages of usage of cell phones. The film’s trailer, that released last month, featured Akshay speaking about how people using cell phones are criminal, indicating how the radiation affects birds and animals. Now, Cellular Operations Association of India aka COAI has filed a complaint against 2.0 makers for showcasing anti scientific attitude considering the subject of the film.

If reports are to be believed, COAI has taken objection to the portrayal of how the radiation affects birds and animals. They have filed a complaint with the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting regarding the issue further calling it as a false depiction of cellular technology. Furthermore, they have also asked CBFC to reconsider the certification.

Well, we all know that 2.0 is only a couple of days away from its release and that the film will be releasing this week. Although the film has been given certification by the CBFC, these reports state that COAI has asked them to withdraw the same after they filed this complaint. If that wasn’t all, in the said complaint, they have also made a request wherein they have specified that the film shouldn’t be screened until the matter resolves and they receive a response.

By far, there hasn’t been any response from the 2.0 makers. As of now, fans are excitedly celebrating the arrival of Thalaiva aka Rajinikanth in theatres. Just two days, we had given you a glimpse of the celebrations that the fan clubs have planned for the South megastar before the release of 2.0. Moreover, the pre bookings of the film, which has been opened too has been receiving a good response. We wonder if these issues will break the heart of fans who have been eagerly awaiting the release. 2.0 also stars Amy Jackson as the leading lady and is expected to hit the theatres on November 29.