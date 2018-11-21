2.0 Defeats Baahubali 2 even before its release – Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar’s film to release on 6800 screens in India!

This week will see the release of 2.0 starring Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar in lead. The Shankar directorial is a sequel to 2010’s much loved film; Robot and the expectations are sky-high. Without any doubts, 2.0 is the biggest film made in India till date on an unheard budget of $75 Million (Rs. 500 crore) and there is a solid hype surrounding the film all across. While the producers, LYCA have already sold the distribution rights of all the versions for a record price, the distributors have now started the process of locking the screen count.

According to our sources, the movie will release on approximately 6600 to 68000 screens (Including 17 IMAX theatres) in India, thereby being the widest release of all time defeating the previous record holder, Baahubali 2 – The Conclusion that released on approximately 6500 screens. The screen allocation for the film will be as follows:

North Belt: 4000 – 4100 Screens

Andhra Pradesh/Telangana: 1200 – 1250 screens

Tamil Nadu: 600 – 625 screens

Kerala: 500 – 525 screens

Karnataka: 300 screens

Total: 6600 to 6800 screens (Approx.)

The movie was recently cleared by the censor board with U/A certificate with an approved run time of 2 Hour 28 Minutes. The first half of the film is 69 Minutes (1 Hour 9 Minutes) whereas the second half of the film is 79 minutes (1 Hour 19 Minutes). The movie is getting massive showcasing all across as it will be allotted around 32,000 to 33,000 shows all across India. It would basically get the highest show count of all time in India surpassing the previous record holder, Baahubali 2, which released with nearly 31,000 shows.

Although it would be too early to comment on the pan-India opening day collections of the film, we expect it to gross in excess of Rs. 100 crore on its opening day with the contribution from Hindi version being around Rs. 35 crore gross (Rs. 25 crore Net) . The current record holder for biggest opening day is Baahubali 2, which raked in approximately Rs. 125 crore (gross) on its first day in India. While 2.0 might fall short of this record, it would be interesting to see how near it can come to this historic number on its opening day.

Directed by Shankar, 2.0 is slated to release on November 29, 2018 in 2D, 3D and IMAX 3D.