Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 27.11.2017 | 10:10 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Tiger Zinda Hai Padman Padmavati Julie 2 Tera Intezaar Race 3
follow us on

15-Minute blackout across Indian film industry to protest against Padmavati protests

BySubhash K. Jha

15-Minute blackout across Indian film industry to protest against Padmavati protests

As the Padmavati protests turn violent and now, gruesome, the film industry has resolved to fight back in a big way. Distinguished members of the fraternity feel outraged. Says Shabana Azmi, “The nation is in the grip of a hyper-nationalism. These exaggerated protests against imagined insults to the nation’s pride have never been as bad as it is today. I won’t be a stifled bystander while my colleague Deepika Padukone is issued death threats.”

Ashok Pandit one of the most vocal supporters of Padmavati, is also the President of the Indian Films & Television Directors’ Association (IFTDA) has called for a 15-minute tools-down for the entire Indian film industry on Sunday afternoon .

Says Ashoke, “We’ve called for a complete blackout in every film industry of India in the North, South and east. It is now up them whether they want to join us in this silent protest or not. In Mumbai, film workers owing allegiance to 21 organizations and associations are coming together at Film City at precisely 3.30 pm. We will proceed with the blackout from 4.30 pm to 4.45 pm.”

Ashoke feels it’s a now-or-never situation for the film industry. “We cannot give in to the goon element. Today they are demanding Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s head and Deepika Padukone’s nose. Only God knows what they will be demanding next. We cannot allow hoodlums from the fringe elements to dictate to us.”

Ashoke feels a lack of solidarity in the film industry. “Everyone is into his own world impervious to what is happening elsewhere. That’s wrong. Today they are doing this to Bhansali. Tomorrow it could be you or me.”

Tags : , , , , , , ,

You might also like

Former censor chief wonders how films can be…

Sidharth Malhotra to venture into fashion…

Deepika Padukone’s next will not be delayed…

Decision on Padmavati release only after…

Karan Johar will be hosting an upcoming bash…

The real reason why Deepika Padukone opted…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification