10 Years of Jannat: Emraan Hashmi and Kunal Deshmukh announce their next

After the blockbuster success of the Jannat franchise, which completes 10 years, filmmaker Kunal Deshmukh teams up with Emraan Hashmi yet again. The dynamic pair have always proved to be a winning combination at the box office and reuniting after 4 years for an exciting project, details of which have been kept under wraps for the moment.

The film will be produced by Son of Sardaar producer N R Pachisia and Emraan Hashmi and written by National award winning writer Shridhar Raghavan. While the casting is underway, sources add that Raghavan is working closely with Kunal Deshmukh and Emraan Hashmi on the script of the untitled film. This is definitely something the entire team is very excited about.

Says an inside source, “Kunal and Emraan have not done a film in over 4 years as they were waiting for just the right script to come along. There were constant enquiries on when the two would reunite and they found what they were looking for recently when they came across Shridhar’s script. They both felt that the subject, story and central character were fantastic and just knew that this was the film”.

When contacted Kunal said, “I’ll give you a seat to watch this film but I promise you that you will only use the edge of it.”

